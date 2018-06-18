Landslide hit Mon State, no casualties reported

A Landslide destroyed two houses and a monastery in Chaungzone Township, Mon State early this morning.

No casualties were reported in the accident that occurred after heavy rains struck the area. A wooden house which belongs to U Thein Tan from Nyaunglan Village and a home built of brick which is owned by U Nyunt Hlaing and a monastery from Apyaing Village were damaged by the landslide. The estimated loss of property in the incident is worth more than Ks. 1.5 million.

Local authorities and social organization members went to the scene to carry out rescue operations and the disaster affected victims are being given necessary assistance by the village officials.

Township IPRD