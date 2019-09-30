30 Sep 2019

Landmines Strike 10 Civilians in a Single Town in Myanmar’s Shan State

Report
from The Irrawaddy
Published on 27 Sep 2019 View Original

By LEI LEI

KYAUKME, Shan State—More than 10 civilians have been struck by landmines and three have died in August and September in Kyaukme Township, northern Shan State, according to U Tin Maung Thein, chairman of social organization Jivita.

Fighting has increased over the last two months between the Myanmar army, or Tatmadaw, and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), as well as between the TNLA and the Restoration Council of Shan State (RCSS). Jivita has asked all sides to stop using landmines.

“As far as I know, more than 10 people have been hit by landmines in two months and three of them died. There might also be unreported cases and more casualties who died on their way to the hospital,” U Tin Maung Thein told The Irrawaddy. “[The Tatmadaw and armed groups] have fought each other, planting mines, but now civilians are bearing the brunt of this. A landmine doesn’t just impact the victims, it impacts their entire families,” he said.

In the latest incident on Sept. 25, a local villager in Kyaukme stepped on a landmine on a public road and his leg was injured.

The Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement has said 52 townships in nine regions and states are contaminated with landmines, explosive remnants of war (ERW) and other improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement U Soe Aung said on International Mine Awareness Day in April that the prevalence of mines and explosives is a consequence of some groups’ failure to sign the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement.

Reported casualties from landmines and other explosives increased from 176 in 2017 to 276 in 2018. Most of the casualties occurred in Kachin and Shan states between 2015 and 2018, according to the ministry.

Internally displaced people and host communities in conflict-affected areas have raised concerns about landmines and ERW, saying that the explosives have destroyed their livelihoods and prevented them from returning to their home villages, according to U Soe Aung.

The use of landmines is illegal under the international Mine Ban Treaty, but Myanmar is one of 32 countries, including the US and China, that have yet to ratify the treaty.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.