Landmines / ERW Incidents Information (September 2020)

Highlights

During the first 9 months of 2020, the number of victims in Myanmar already reached 88% of the whole year of 2019. Out of 4 incidents documented in September, 3 took place in Rakhine and Chin (Paletwa Township) where fighting between Tatmadaw and AA are intensifying. The situation in Rakhine remains alarming: it shouldered 48% of total casualties in 2020, while it only shouldered 26% in 2019. Compare with the same period of 2019, casualties of Rakhine State increased by over 200% (40 in 2019 and 95 in 2020). Shan and Kachin shouldered 27% and 10% of the total casualties respectively in 2020.