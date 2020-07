Highlights

Figures of the first six months show that the number of casualties countrywide already reached 64% of the whole year of 2019. Rakhine State shouldered 53% of total casualties whereas it only shouldered 26% in the whole year 2019. Compare with the same period of 2019, casualties of Rakhine increased 265% this year (29 in 2019 and 77 in 2020).