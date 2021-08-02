Landmines / ERW Incidents Information (January - May 2021)

Highlights

Figures of the first five months of 2021 show that the number of casualties countrywide (98) reached 39% of the annual caseload of 2020 (252). Rakhine State shouldered 37% of the total casualties whereas Shan and Kachin shouldered 35% and 21% respectively. It is noted that incidents and casualties in Kachin increased in May. Children represent 32% of casualties from landmine/ERW explosions countrywide. It is alarming that Rakhine State accounts for the highest rate of child casualties with 53% of the total. Compare with the same period of 2020 (73 incidents with 130 casualties), the reported incidents and casualties were less in 2021. However, there were a lot of explosions targeted local administrations and security forces across the country since February 2021 which are not included in this report.