Landmines / ERW Incidents Information (January - March 2021)

Highlights

Figures of the first quarter of 2021 show that the number of casualties countrywide (57) reached 23% of the whole year of 2020 (252). Shan State shouldered 42% of the total casualties countrywide whereas Rakhine and Kachin shouldered 37% and 12% respectively. Children represent 32% of casualties from landmine/ERW explosions countrywide. Rakhine State accounts for the highest rate of child casualties with 48% of the total. Compare with the same period of 2020 (40 incidents with 92 casualties), the incidents and casualties were less in 2021 (27 incidents with 57 casualties). However, it has noted that incidents and casualties in Shan and Kachin started to rise with the renewed armed clashes between EAOs and Tatmadaw following the February 1 military take-over.