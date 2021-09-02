Landmines / ERW Incidents Information (January - June 2021)

Highlights

Figures of the first six months of 2021 show that the number of casualties (122) reached 48% of the whole year of 2020 (252). Rakhine State and Shan State both shouldered 34% of the total casualties countrywide whereas Kachin State did 21%. Children represent 31% of casualties from landmine/ERW explosions countrywide while Rakhine State accounts for the highest rate of child casualties with 45% of the total. May and June both shared the highest number of incidents (17 incidents) during the first six months of 2021. Compared with the same period of 2020 (85 incidents with 146 casualties), the total number of incidents and casualties were less in 2021. However, there were many explosions targeted against local administrations and security forces across the country which were not included in this report.