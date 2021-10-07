Myanmar

Landmines / ERW Incidents Information (January - July 2021)

Highlights

Incidents figures from January to July of 2021 show that the number of casualties countrywide (138) reached 55% of the whole year of 2020 (252). Shan State shouldered 38% of the total casualties countrywide whereas Rakhine and Kachin shouldered 33% and 19% respectively. Other areas including Bago, Chin, Kayah, Kayin and Mon shouldered only 11% of the total casualties. Children represent 30% of casualties from landmine/ERW explosions countrywide while Rakhine State accounts for the highest rate of child casualties with 44% of the total. Compare with the same period of 2020 (103 incidents with 183 casualties), the incidents and casualties were less in 2021. However, there were a lot of explosions targeted to local administrations and security forces across the country which were not included in this report.

