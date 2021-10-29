Landmines / ERW Incidents Information (January - August 2021)

Highlights

Figures of the first eight months of 2021 show that the number of casualties countrywide (155) reached 62% of the annual caseload of 2020 (252). Shan State shouldered 37% of the total casualties followed by Rakhine (30%) and Kachin (19%). Other areas including Bago, Chin, Kayah, Kayin and Mon shouldered 14% of the total casualties. Children represent 30% of casualties from landmine/ERW explosions countrywide and Rakhine State accounts for the highest rate of child casualties with 45% of the total. Compare with the same period of 2020 (107 incidents with 192 casualties), the incidents and casualties were less in 2021. However, there were many explosions targeted local administrations and security forces across the country which were not included in this report.