Landmines / ERW Incidents Information (January - April 2021)

Highlights

In the first four months of 2021, the number of casualties countrywide (72) account for 29% of the total number of casualties that were reported for the entire year of 2020 (252 casualties). Rakhine State accounted for 43% of the total number of casualties whereas Shan and Kachin reported 38% and 11% respectively. Children represented 39% of casualties from landmine/ERW explosions countrywide. It is alarming that Rakhine State has the highest rate of child casualties at 61%. While the number of incidents and casualties in 2021 show a decrease in comparison to the number of casualties recorded during the same period in 2020 (51 incidents with 106 casualties), there have been a high number of explosions targeting local administrations and security forces in major cities and townships, which were not included in this report.