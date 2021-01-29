Landmines / ERW Incidents Information (2020)

Highlights

In 2020, 254 casualties were recorded from 144 landmine/ERW incidents, which exceeded the 227 casualties recorded in 2019. Rakhine State accounts for 53% of the total casualties: 134 casualties were recorded in 2020 in comparison to 58 in 2019 (representing a 231% increase). Shan and Kachin represent 24% and 9% of the total number of casualties recorded in 2020. Children represent 36% of casualties from landmine/ERW explosions countrywide- meaning over one out of three casualties in Myanmar are children. Rakhine State accounts for the highest rate of child casualties with 48% of the total- meaning approximately half of the casualties are children.