Kler Lwee Htoo District Incident Report: One villager injured, another one missing after being shot at by the Tatmadaw in Moo Township, May 2021

June 3rd 2021 / KHRG # 21-184-I1

This Incident Report describes events that occurred in F--- village tract, Moo Township, Kler Lwee Htoo District on May 28th 2021. A group of Tatmadaw soldiers opened fire on two villagers, injuring one of them. The victim was admitted to the hospital on the same day, but he was later taken away by the Tatmadaw on the pretext of providing him treatment. Local villagers are now unable to contact him. The other villager who was shot at is now missing.