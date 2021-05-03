Kler Lwe Htoo District Incident Report: Two villagers killed, one injured in a landmine explosion in Ler Doh Township, March 2021

This Incident Report describes events that occurred near T--- village, Kheh Kah Hkoh village tract, Ler Doh Township, Kler Lwee Htoo District in March 2021. On March 1st 2021, two local villagers died and another one sustained slight injuries in a landmine explosion. The victims were travelling to Ler Doh Town to purchase goods when one of their motorbikes hit a landmine. Because of this incident, local villagers are now too afraid of landmines to go to their plantations. They want the local authorities to clear the area of landmines, but these have yet to take any action regarding this issue.