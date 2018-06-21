21 Jun 2018

Key Federal Issues to Be Left off Agenda at Third UPC Session

Report
from The Irrawaddy
Published on 20 Jun 2018 View Original

By NYEIN NYEIN

YANGON — Discussions of the key federal principles of autonomy and non-secession will not be on the agenda at the upcoming third session of the 21

st Century Panglong Union Peace Conference, tentatively slated for the second week of July.

The decision to omit the topics was made by peace negotiators during informal political and security talks late last month.

The secretariat of the Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC), a peace-process implementing body, will meet on June 25, followed by three days of working committee meetings on the five key sectors — political, economic, social, security, and land and environment — during which the main negotiations are expected to be held in preparation for next month’s conference.

The third Union Peace Conference (UPC) session has seen numerous postponements. However, the secretary of the government’s peace commission, U Khin Zaw Oo, said on Tuesday that the session is now scheduled for the second week of July. He was speaking at the commission’s ongoing preparatory meetings with government, Parliament and military representatives in Naypyitaw from June 19-21.

Regarding the exact date of the UPC, U Hla Maung Shwe, a member of the UPDJC secretariat, told The Irrawaddy on Wednesday that the government will soon respond to the date proposed by the participating ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) of July 10-14.

To be able to convene the upcoming UPC, the negotiators agreed to a “package deal” in which they would omit holding detailed discussions of the subjects of autonomy, drafting state constitutions and non-secession, and to resume talks on these topics at a later date. Non-secession from the Union is a key pledge the Tatmadaw (Myanmar’s military) seeks to extract from the ethnic leaders and resulted in a major deadlock at last year’s conference.

The package deal was necessary because negotiators “were not able to reach a common understanding” on the issues, said U Myo Win, a coordinator of the informal talks who has served as a peace negotiator since the beginning of the peace process.

Khun Myint Tun, vice chairman of the Pa-O National Liberation Organization, a signatory to the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement, said that leaving these topics off the agenda is “an approach aimed at overcoming the stalemate and moving forward with the peace process.” He pointed out that the UPC was initially supposed to be held bi-annually but that did not happen. He added that when the conference is convened, it needs to achieve more concrete results.

Negotiators told The Irrawaddy that issues not resolved at the last UPC gathering would be continued at the third session, including the protection of minorities’ rights and gender equality.

At last year’s conference, 37 basic principles in the political, security, economic, social and land and environment sectors were approved by the Parliament as Part 1 of the Union Accord.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.