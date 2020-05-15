Key Considerations: COVID-19 in the Context of Conflict and Displacement – Myanmar

This brief focuses on COVID-19 in Myanmar and how the interplay between conflict, displacement and inter-communal tensions may influence disease control.

All health emergencies have social and political challenges, but sensitive consideration and effective management of these is especially important where there is past or ongoing conflict, and where trust in authorities imposing disease control may be low. Myanmar faces COVID-19 alongside serious humanitarian and health system vulnerabilities. The country has a range of conflicts and non-state actors who must be factored into a public health response.

This brief highlights key considerations for COVID-19 against this complex governance backdrop. It can be read in conjunction with the SSHAP briefing on COVID-19 in South East Asia which outlines emerging evidence on COVID-19 control measures in the region, with a particular focus on marginal populations including transnational migrants, stateless populations, those working in the informal economy and the urban poor.