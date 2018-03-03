Kayin State to reap benefits of community based nutrition programme

A five year community based nutrition programme will be jointly initiated in Kayin State by the Ministry of Health and Sports, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation and the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement in cooperation with UNICEF, said Dr. Tun Min from the Department of Public Health.

He made the remark at the launching ceremony of a community based nutrition programme at the Tawwin Yadana Hotel in Hpa-an, Kayin State yesterday morning. “The programme includes healthcare services for infants, children and pregnant women,” he added. The programme covers all wards and village in Kayin State and the pamphlets will be distributed as part of a knowledge dissemination programme and will be financed by UNICEF.

At the ceremony, Kayin State Minister for Social Affairs Dr. Tin Win Kyaw delivered an opening speech and Dr. Win Kyaw Sein, a representative from UNICEF Myanmar explained about the project. Dr. Tun Min also clarified special action plans to be carried out for nutrition improvement. Afterwards, the Deputy Director of the Agriculture Department U Zaw Lin and Director of the General Administration Department U Thawdar Nyein explained the tasks to be executed by the governmental organizations in the programme.

The five year plan is scheduled to be undertaken from 2018 to 2022 at a cost of US$ 14 million. The Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) movement is being carried out in 56 countries around the world and Kayin State will become the first state in Myanmar which will benefit from the programme. Next, the Kayin State minister for social affairs, Kayin State Minister for Planning, Finance and Municipality U Than Naing and officials viewed snacks made of various beans.