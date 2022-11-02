Kayah/Karenni State IDPs - Household Survey (October 2022)

In early-October the MAU surveyed displaced households in/around Kayah (Karenni) State to better understand the challenges they face. Data are based on a probability sample representing 1300 households enrolled in cash assistance programs. MAU reports are available online at www.themimu.info/market-analysis-unit.

KEY FINDINGS

Eighty-eight percent of households surveyed remained displaced as of September 2022, and just 10% had returned to their home;

Fifty-two percent were living outside their original township, and 23% were in another state;

Forty-eight percent of households were living in a a temporary shelter or displaced site, in many cases more than one year after leaving their home;

Fifteen percent said their household could not travel to a food market in the past month, and these households reported higher rates of negative coping behaviors;

Roughly one-third said various living conditions were poor, and very few described them as "good;"

Nine percent of households ran out of food at some point in the past month, and 15% said someone in their house skipped a meal.

BACKGROUND

Since early-2021, Kayah State has seen a rise in armed conflict and growing numbers of displaced persons. According to data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), the number of monthly conflict-related events in Kayah State spiked in May 2021 and again in January 2022. Throughout 2022, conflict in Kayah State has continued to dip and spike periodically (see Figure 1).1 As of September 2022, the United Nations estimates there to be nearly 75,000 IDPs in Kayah State and an additional 30,000 IDPs in neighboring Pekon Township (South Shan).2 The IDP populations of Demoso, Hpruso, Loikaw and Pekon Townships are among the largest township-level IDP populations in Myanmar.

This study surveyed households displaced by armed conflict to understand their living conditions and access to markets/goods. The survey of 343 households represents a population of roughly 1300 households enrolled in one or more cash programs. Three-quarters of all respondents were most-recently displaced between April and June 2021, while most others were displaced in the following 12 months. Nearly all participants previously received cash assistance from one or more parties (albeit at various points in time), however the study is not intended as an evaluation of the effectiveness of cash programs; nor is the study intended to represent all IDPs in Kayah State. The purpose of the study was to understand the basic needs of IDPs and their ability to address those needs through access to markets and essential goods.