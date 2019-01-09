09 Jan 2019

Kachin and Northern Shan State Context and Vulnerability Review - October 2018

Report
from Humanitarian Assistance and Resilience Programme
Published on 31 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (579.9 KB)

Executive Summary

Kachin State and Northern Shan State (NSS) are in a state of protracted crisis, characterised by ongoing and sporadic conflict, unresolved political grievances and an array of competing interests over resources ranging from logging and minerals to illicit drugs. Over 100,000 people are sheltered in 170 Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the region. Many have been displaced since 2011 when the Government - Kachin Independence Organisation (KIO) ceasefire broke down. In NSS, in addition to a static, encamped IDP population, violence continues to displace people from dozens of communities for shorter durations. These people are often forced to flee their homes several times in a year.

Despite conflict and uncertainty, IDP populations – together with local community organisations – are actively seeking solutionsto reverse the hopelessness of prolonged displacement. These efforts deserve concerted local and international assistance – across the humanitarian, human rights, development and peacebuilding silos – which, in turn, can bring benefits to host populations and local communities that have also suffered from conflict and neglect.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.