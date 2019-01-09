Kachin and Northern Shan State Context and Vulnerability Review - October 2018

Executive Summary

Kachin State and Northern Shan State (NSS) are in a state of protracted crisis, characterised by ongoing and sporadic conflict, unresolved political grievances and an array of competing interests over resources ranging from logging and minerals to illicit drugs. Over 100,000 people are sheltered in 170 Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the region. Many have been displaced since 2011 when the Government - Kachin Independence Organisation (KIO) ceasefire broke down. In NSS, in addition to a static, encamped IDP population, violence continues to displace people from dozens of communities for shorter durations. These people are often forced to flee their homes several times in a year.

Despite conflict and uncertainty, IDP populations – together with local community organisations – are actively seeking solutionsto reverse the hopelessness of prolonged displacement. These efforts deserve concerted local and international assistance – across the humanitarian, human rights, development and peacebuilding silos – which, in turn, can bring benefits to host populations and local communities that have also suffered from conflict and neglect.