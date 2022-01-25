Myanmar
Joint statement on Myanmar UN Security Council open briefing (24 January 2022)
We, the undersigned 286 organizations stress the need, at an absolute minimum, to convene an open meeting of the UN Security Council to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation and urgent civilian protection concerns in Myanmar as a matter of extreme urgency.
As we approach one year since the attempted coup on 1 February, all UN Security Council member states have a shared responsibility to address the crisis in an open setting and share national positions on actions the UN Security Council should be taking. Closed meetings and press statements are not working.
We call on Norway as UN Security Council President, the UK as Myanmar “penholder” and all supportive states to table the open debate before the one-year anniversary and require other member states to declare their support.
Signed by:
- Action Aid International
- Action Committee for Democracy Development
- Ah Nah Podcast: Conversations with Myanmar
- Albany Karen Community, Albany NY
- All Arakan Students’ and Youths’ Congress
- All Burma Democratic Face in New Zealand
- Alternative Solutions for Rural Communities (ASORCOM)
- ALTSEAN-Burma
- American Baptist Churches USA
- American Rohingya Advocacy/Arakan Institute for Peace and Development
- Amnesty International
- Arizona Kachin Community, AZ
- ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights
- Asia Democracy Network
- Asian Dignity Initiative
- Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA)
- Association of Human Rights Defenders and Promoters
- Athan – Freedom of Expression Activist Organization
- Auckland Kachin Community NZ
- Auckland Zomi Community
- Australia Karen Organisation
- Backpack Health Workers Team
- Blood Money Campaign
- Boat People SOS 2
- Burma Action Ireland
- Burma Campaign UK
- Burma Human Rights Network (BHRN)
- Burma Medical Association
- Burma Task Force
- Burmese American Millennials
- Burmese Democratic Forces
- Burmese People in Ireland
- Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK
- Burmese Rohingya Welfare Organisation New Zealand
- Burmese Women’s Union
- Calgary Karen Community Association (CKCA)
- California Kachin Community, CA
- Campaign for a New Myanmar
- Canadian Rohingya Development Initiative (CRDI)
- Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)
- CHANGJAK21
- Chin Community of Auckland
- Chin Leaders of Tomorrow (CLT)
- CIVICUS: World Alliance for Citizen Participation
- Clean Clothes Campaign
- Coalition to Abolish Modern-day Slavery in Asia (CAMSA)
- Committee for Religious Freedom in Vietnam
- CRPH & NUG Supporters Ireland
- CRPH Funding Ireland
- Dallas Kachin Community, TX
- DEEKU, the Karenni Community of TX
- Democracy for Myanmar – Working Group (NZ)
- Democracy, Peace and Women’s Organization – DPW
- Dooplaya Karen Community Development Group
- Dr. Denis Mukwege Foundation
- Edmonton Karen Community Youth Organization
- Equality Myanmar
- European Karen Network
- European Rohingya Council
- Federal Myanmar Benevolence Group (NZ)
- Florida Kachin Community, FL
- Fortify Rights
- Free Burma Action Bay/USA/Global
- Free Myanmar Campaign USA/BACI
- Free Myanmar Inc.
- Freedom for Burma
- Freedom Justice Equality for Myanmar
- Future Light Center 3
- Future Thanlwin
- Generation Wave
- Georgia Kachin Community, GA
- Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect
- Global Justice Center
- Global Movement for Myanmar Democracy (GM4MD)
- Global Network of Women Peacebuilders (GNWP)
- Houston Kachin Community, TX
- Human Rights Foundation of Monland
- Human Rights Research and Education Centre, University of Ottawa
- Info Birmanie
- Initiatives for International Dialogue (IID)
- Inter Pares
- International Campaign for the Rohingya
- International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH)
- International Karen Organisation
- International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC)
- Iowa Kachin Community, IA
- Kachin American Community (Portland – Vancouver)
- Kachin Community of Indiana, IN
- Kachin Community of USA
- Kachin Women’s Association Thailand
- Kansas Karenni Community, KS
- Karen American Association of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI
- Karen Association of Huron, SD
- Karen Community Association UK
- Karen Community in Syracuse, NY
- Karen Community in the Netherlands
- Karen Community of Akron, OH
- Karen Community of America
- Karen Community of Canada (KCC)
- Karen Community of Czech Republic
- Karen Community of Finland
- Karen Community of Hamilton
- Karen Community of Iowa, IA
- Karen Community of Ireland
- Karen Community of Israel
- Karen Community of Kansas City, KS & MO
- Karen Community of Kitchener & Waterloo
- Karen Community of Leamington
- Karen Community of Lethbridge
- Karen Community of London
- Karen Community of Louisville, KY
- Karen Community of Minnesota, MN 4
- Karen Community of North Carolina, NC
- Karen Community of Ottawa
- Karen Community of Regina
- Karen Community of Rochester, Rochester, NY
- Karen Community of Saskatoon
- Karen Community of Thunderbay
- Karen Community of Toronto
- Karen Community of Windsor
- Karen Community of Winnipeg
- Karen Community Society of British Columbia (KCSBC)
- Karen Environmental and Social Action Network (KESAN)
- Karen Finland Culture Association
- Karen Human Rights Group
- Karen Organization of Illinois, IL
- Karen Peace Support Network
- Karen Society of Nebraska
- Karen Society of Nebraska, NE
- Karen Swedish Community (KSC)
- Karen Thai Group
- Karen Women’s Organization
- Karen Youth Education Pathways
- Karen Youth Networks
- Karen Youth of Norway
- Karen Youth of Toronto
- Karen Youth Organization
- Karen Youth UK (KYUK)
- Karenni Baptist Association in Finland
- Karenni Baptist Convention of America
- Karenni Civil Society Network
- Karenni Community of Amarillo, TX
- Karenni Community of Arizona, AZ
- Karenni Community of Arkansas, AK
- Karenni Community of Austin, TX
- Karenni Community of Bowling Green, KY
- Karenni Community of Buffalo, NY
- Karenni Community of Chicago, IL
- Karenni Community of Colorado, CO
- Karenni Community of Connecticut, CT
- Karenni Community of Dallas, TX
- Karenni Community of Des Moines, IA
- Karenni Community of Florida, FL
- Karenni Community of Fort Wayne, IN
- Karenni Community of Fort Worth, TX
- Karenni Community of Georgia, GA 5
- Karenni Community of Grand Rapid, MI
- Karenni Community of Houston, TX
- Karenni Community of Idaho, ID
- Karenni Community of Indianapolis, IN
- Karenni Community of Lansing, MI
- Karenni Community of Louisville, KY
- Karenni Community of Massachusetts, MA
- Karenni Community of Minnesota, MN
- Karenni Community of Missouri, MO
- Karenni Community of New Jersey, NJ
- Karenni Community of North Carolina, NC
- Karenni Community of Portland, OR
- Karenni Community of Rockford, IL
- Karenni Community of San Antonio, TX
- Karenni Community of Sioux Falls, SD
- Karenni Community of Utica, NY
- Karenni Community of Washington, WI
- Karenni Community of Wisconsin, WI
- Karenni Education Department (KnED)
- Karenni Evergreen (KEG)
- Karenni Federation of Australia
- Karenni Health Department (KnHD)
- Karenni Human Rights Group
- Karenni Legal and Human Rights Center (KnLHRC)
- Karenni Literacy and Culture Development Committee (KLCDC)
- Karenni National Society (KNS-Japan)
- Karenni National Women’s Organization
- Karenni National Youth Organization (KNYO)
- Karenni Refugee Committee (KnRC)
- Karenni Social Welfare and Development Centre (KSWDC)
- Karenni Society Finland RY
- Karenni Society of Canada
- Karenni Society of New Zealand
- Karenni Society of Omaha, NE
- Karenni Student Union (KSU)
- Karenni Talkshow-KTS, USA
- Karenni Youth of Minnesota, MN
- Karenni-American Association
- Karenni-American Catholic Association
- Kayah State Student Union (KSSU)
- Kayahlilaykloe, Austin, TX
- Kayahliphu Youth – KLY
- Kayan New Generation Youth (KNGY)
- Kayan Women Organization (KyWO) 6
- Keng Tung Youth
- Kentucky Kachin Community, KY
- KnA-Kay Phoe Du Program
- Korea Karen Organization
- Korea Karen Youth Organization
- Korean House for International Solidarity
- Korean Solidarity for Overseas Community Organization
- La Communauté Birmane de France
- LA Rohingya Association/America Rohingya Justice Network
- Louisiana Kachin Community, LO
- Maryland Kachin Community, MD
- Mekong Watch
- Metta Campaign Mandalay
- Michigan Kachin Community, MI
- MiningWatch Canada
- Minnesota Kachin Community, MN
- Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies
- MY STORY Photo Project Association
- Myanmar Accountability Project
- Myanmar Advocacy Coalition
- Myanmar Democratic Force in Denmark
- Myanmar Engineers – New Zealand
- Myanmar Family Community Ireland (MFCI)
- Myanmar Gonye (New Zealand)
- Myanmar People Alliance (Shan State)
- Myanmar Students’ Union in New Zealand
- Nationalities Alliance of Burma USA
- Network for Advocacy Action (Tanintharyi)
- Network for Human Rights Documentation-Burma (ND-Burma)
- Never Again Coalition
- New York Kachin Community, NY
- New Zealand Doctors for NUG
- New Zealand Karen Association
- New Zealand Zo Community Inc.
- Nguyen Van Ly Foundation
- No Business With Genocide
- North Carolina Kachin Community, NC
- Norwegian Helsinki Committee (NHC)
- Nyan Lynn Thit Analytica
- Olive Organization
- Omaha Kachin Community, NE
- Organization Of Karenni Development Malaysia
- Oversea Karen Organization Japan
- Overseas Mon Association-New Zealand 7
- Pennsylvania Kachin Community, PA
- People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy (PSPD)
- Physicians for Human Rights (PHR)
- Progressive Voice
- Pyithu Gonye (New Zealand)
- Refugees International
- Rochester Karenni Community, NY
- Rohingya Action Ireland
- Rohingya Centre of Canada
- Rohingya Refugee Network (RRN)
- Rvwang Community Association New Zealand
- Save and Care Organization for Ethnic Women at Border Areas
- Save Myanmar Fundraising Group (New Zealand)
- Save the Children
- Shan Community (New Zealand)
- Shan MATA
- Sisters 2 Sisters
- South Carolina Kachin Community, SC
- Southern Youth Development Organization
- Stefanus Alliance International
- Students for Free Burma
- Support the Democracy Movement in Burma
- Swedish Burma Committee
- Synergy – Social Harmony Organization
- Ta’ang Women’s Organization
- Ta’ang Legal Aid
- Tanitharyi Women Network
- Tennessee Kachin Community, TN
- Thint Myat Lo Thu Myar
- U.S. Advocacy Coalition for Myanmar (USACM)
- U.S. Campaign for Burma
- Union of Karenni State Youth
- Unitarian Universalist Service Committee
- Urban Morgan Institute for Human Rights, University of Cincinnati College of Law
- Utica Karen Community, NY
- Vietnam Coalition Against Torture
- Virginia Kachin Community, VA
- Washington Kachin Community, WA
- West Virginia Kachin Community, WV
- Women for Women Foundation (Karenni State)
- Women’s League of Burma
- Women’s Peace Network