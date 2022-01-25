Myanmar

Joint statement on Myanmar UN Security Council open briefing (24 January 2022)

We, the undersigned 286 organizations stress the need, at an absolute minimum, to convene an open meeting of the UN Security Council to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation and urgent civilian protection concerns in Myanmar as a matter of extreme urgency.

As we approach one year since the attempted coup on 1 February, all UN Security Council member states have a shared responsibility to address the crisis in an open setting and share national positions on actions the UN Security Council should be taking. Closed meetings and press statements are not working.

We call on Norway as UN Security Council President, the UK as Myanmar “penholder” and all supportive states to table the open debate before the one-year anniversary and require other member states to declare their support.

Signed by:

  1. Action Aid International
  2. Action Committee for Democracy Development
  3. Ah Nah Podcast: Conversations with Myanmar
  4. Albany Karen Community, Albany NY
  5. All Arakan Students’ and Youths’ Congress
  6. All Burma Democratic Face in New Zealand
  7. Alternative Solutions for Rural Communities (ASORCOM)
  8. ALTSEAN-Burma
  9. American Baptist Churches USA
  10. American Rohingya Advocacy/Arakan Institute for Peace and Development
  11. Amnesty International
  12. Arizona Kachin Community, AZ
  13. ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights
  14. Asia Democracy Network
  15. Asian Dignity Initiative
  16. Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA)
  17. Association of Human Rights Defenders and Promoters
  18. Athan – Freedom of Expression Activist Organization
  19. Auckland Kachin Community NZ
  20. Auckland Zomi Community
  21. Australia Karen Organisation
  22. Backpack Health Workers Team
  23. Blood Money Campaign
  24. Boat People SOS 2
  25. Burma Action Ireland
  26. Burma Campaign UK
  27. Burma Human Rights Network (BHRN)
  28. Burma Medical Association
  29. Burma Task Force
  30. Burmese American Millennials
  31. Burmese Democratic Forces
  32. Burmese People in Ireland
  33. Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK
  34. Burmese Rohingya Welfare Organisation New Zealand
  35. Burmese Women’s Union
  36. Calgary Karen Community Association (CKCA)
  37. California Kachin Community, CA
  38. Campaign for a New Myanmar
  39. Canadian Rohingya Development Initiative (CRDI)
  40. Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)
  41. CHANGJAK21
  42. Chin Community of Auckland
  43. Chin Leaders of Tomorrow (CLT)
  44. CIVICUS: World Alliance for Citizen Participation
  45. Clean Clothes Campaign
  46. Coalition to Abolish Modern-day Slavery in Asia (CAMSA)
  47. Committee for Religious Freedom in Vietnam
  48. CRPH & NUG Supporters Ireland
  49. CRPH Funding Ireland
  50. Dallas Kachin Community, TX
  51. DEEKU, the Karenni Community of TX
  52. Democracy for Myanmar – Working Group (NZ)
  53. Democracy, Peace and Women’s Organization – DPW
  54. Dooplaya Karen Community Development Group
  55. Dr. Denis Mukwege Foundation
  56. Edmonton Karen Community Youth Organization
  57. Equality Myanmar
  58. European Karen Network
  59. European Rohingya Council
  60. Federal Myanmar Benevolence Group (NZ)
  61. Florida Kachin Community, FL
  62. Fortify Rights
  63. Free Burma Action Bay/USA/Global
  64. Free Myanmar Campaign USA/BACI
  65. Free Myanmar Inc.
  66. Freedom for Burma
  67. Freedom Justice Equality for Myanmar
  68. Future Light Center 3
  69. Future Thanlwin
  70. Generation Wave
  71. Georgia Kachin Community, GA
  72. Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect
  73. Global Justice Center
  74. Global Movement for Myanmar Democracy (GM4MD)
  75. Global Network of Women Peacebuilders (GNWP)
  76. Houston Kachin Community, TX
  77. Human Rights Foundation of Monland
  78. Human Rights Research and Education Centre, University of Ottawa
  79. Info Birmanie
  80. Initiatives for International Dialogue (IID)
  81. Inter Pares
  82. International Campaign for the Rohingya
  83. International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH)
  84. International Karen Organisation
  85. International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC)
  86. Iowa Kachin Community, IA
  87. Kachin American Community (Portland – Vancouver)
  88. Kachin Community of Indiana, IN
  89. Kachin Community of USA
  90. Kachin Women’s Association Thailand
  91. Kansas Karenni Community, KS
  92. Karen American Association of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI
  93. Karen Association of Huron, SD
  94. Karen Community Association UK
  95. Karen Community in Syracuse, NY
  96. Karen Community in the Netherlands
  97. Karen Community of Akron, OH
  98. Karen Community of America
  99. Karen Community of Canada (KCC)
  100. Karen Community of Czech Republic
  101. Karen Community of Finland
  102. Karen Community of Hamilton
  103. Karen Community of Iowa, IA
  104. Karen Community of Ireland
  105. Karen Community of Israel
  106. Karen Community of Kansas City, KS & MO
  107. Karen Community of Kitchener & Waterloo
  108. Karen Community of Leamington
  109. Karen Community of Lethbridge
  110. Karen Community of London
  111. Karen Community of Louisville, KY
  112. Karen Community of Minnesota, MN 4
  113. Karen Community of North Carolina, NC
  114. Karen Community of Ottawa
  115. Karen Community of Regina
  116. Karen Community of Rochester, Rochester, NY
  117. Karen Community of Saskatoon
  118. Karen Community of Thunderbay
  119. Karen Community of Toronto
  120. Karen Community of Windsor
  121. Karen Community of Winnipeg
  122. Karen Community Society of British Columbia (KCSBC)
  123. Karen Environmental and Social Action Network (KESAN)
  124. Karen Finland Culture Association
  125. Karen Human Rights Group
  126. Karen Organization of Illinois, IL
  127. Karen Peace Support Network
  128. Karen Society of Nebraska
  129. Karen Society of Nebraska, NE
  130. Karen Swedish Community (KSC)
  131. Karen Thai Group
  132. Karen Women’s Organization
  133. Karen Youth Education Pathways
  134. Karen Youth Networks
  135. Karen Youth of Norway
  136. Karen Youth of Toronto
  137. Karen Youth Organization
  138. Karen Youth UK (KYUK)
  139. Karenni Baptist Association in Finland
  140. Karenni Baptist Convention of America
  141. Karenni Civil Society Network
  142. Karenni Community of Amarillo, TX
  143. Karenni Community of Arizona, AZ
  144. Karenni Community of Arkansas, AK
  145. Karenni Community of Austin, TX
  146. Karenni Community of Bowling Green, KY
  147. Karenni Community of Buffalo, NY
  148. Karenni Community of Chicago, IL
  149. Karenni Community of Colorado, CO
  150. Karenni Community of Connecticut, CT
  151. Karenni Community of Dallas, TX
  152. Karenni Community of Des Moines, IA
  153. Karenni Community of Florida, FL
  154. Karenni Community of Fort Wayne, IN
  155. Karenni Community of Fort Worth, TX
  156. Karenni Community of Georgia, GA 5
  157. Karenni Community of Grand Rapid, MI
  158. Karenni Community of Houston, TX
  159. Karenni Community of Idaho, ID
  160. Karenni Community of Indianapolis, IN
  161. Karenni Community of Lansing, MI
  162. Karenni Community of Louisville, KY
  163. Karenni Community of Massachusetts, MA
  164. Karenni Community of Minnesota, MN
  165. Karenni Community of Missouri, MO
  166. Karenni Community of New Jersey, NJ
  167. Karenni Community of North Carolina, NC
  168. Karenni Community of Portland, OR
  169. Karenni Community of Rockford, IL
  170. Karenni Community of San Antonio, TX
  171. Karenni Community of Sioux Falls, SD
  172. Karenni Community of Utica, NY
  173. Karenni Community of Washington, WI
  174. Karenni Community of Wisconsin, WI
  175. Karenni Education Department (KnED)
  176. Karenni Evergreen (KEG)
  177. Karenni Federation of Australia
  178. Karenni Health Department (KnHD)
  179. Karenni Human Rights Group
  180. Karenni Legal and Human Rights Center (KnLHRC)
  181. Karenni Literacy and Culture Development Committee (KLCDC)
  182. Karenni National Society (KNS-Japan)
  183. Karenni National Women’s Organization
  184. Karenni National Youth Organization (KNYO)
  185. Karenni Refugee Committee (KnRC)
  186. Karenni Social Welfare and Development Centre (KSWDC)
  187. Karenni Society Finland RY
  188. Karenni Society of Canada
  189. Karenni Society of New Zealand
  190. Karenni Society of Omaha, NE
  191. Karenni Student Union (KSU)
  192. Karenni Talkshow-KTS, USA
  193. Karenni Youth of Minnesota, MN
  194. Karenni-American Association
  195. Karenni-American Catholic Association
  196. Kayah State Student Union (KSSU)
  197. Kayahlilaykloe, Austin, TX
  198. Kayahliphu Youth – KLY
  199. Kayan New Generation Youth (KNGY)
  200. Kayan Women Organization (KyWO) 6
  201. Keng Tung Youth
  202. Kentucky Kachin Community, KY
  203. KnA-Kay Phoe Du Program
  204. Korea Karen Organization
  205. Korea Karen Youth Organization
  206. Korean House for International Solidarity
  207. Korean Solidarity for Overseas Community Organization
  208. La Communauté Birmane de France
  209. LA Rohingya Association/America Rohingya Justice Network
  210. Louisiana Kachin Community, LO
  211. Maryland Kachin Community, MD
  212. Mekong Watch
  213. Metta Campaign Mandalay
  214. Michigan Kachin Community, MI
  215. MiningWatch Canada
  216. Minnesota Kachin Community, MN
  217. Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies
  218. MY STORY Photo Project Association
  219. Myanmar Accountability Project
  220. Myanmar Advocacy Coalition
  221. Myanmar Democratic Force in Denmark
  222. Myanmar Engineers – New Zealand
  223. Myanmar Family Community Ireland (MFCI)
  224. Myanmar Gonye (New Zealand)
  225. Myanmar People Alliance (Shan State)
  226. Myanmar Students’ Union in New Zealand
  227. Nationalities Alliance of Burma USA
  228. Network for Advocacy Action (Tanintharyi)
  229. Network for Human Rights Documentation-Burma (ND-Burma)
  230. Never Again Coalition
  231. New York Kachin Community, NY
  232. New Zealand Doctors for NUG
  233. New Zealand Karen Association
  234. New Zealand Zo Community Inc.
  235. Nguyen Van Ly Foundation
  236. No Business With Genocide
  237. North Carolina Kachin Community, NC
  238. Norwegian Helsinki Committee (NHC)
  239. Nyan Lynn Thit Analytica
  240. Olive Organization
  241. Omaha Kachin Community, NE
  242. Organization Of Karenni Development Malaysia
  243. Oversea Karen Organization Japan
  244. Overseas Mon Association-New Zealand 7
  245. Pennsylvania Kachin Community, PA
  246. People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy (PSPD)
  247. Physicians for Human Rights (PHR)
  248. Progressive Voice
  249. Pyithu Gonye (New Zealand)
  250. Refugees International
  251. Rochester Karenni Community, NY
  252. Rohingya Action Ireland
  253. Rohingya Centre of Canada
  254. Rohingya Refugee Network (RRN)
  255. Rvwang Community Association New Zealand
  256. Save and Care Organization for Ethnic Women at Border Areas
  257. Save Myanmar Fundraising Group (New Zealand)
  258. Save the Children
  259. Shan Community (New Zealand)
  260. Shan MATA
  261. Sisters 2 Sisters
  262. South Carolina Kachin Community, SC
  263. Southern Youth Development Organization
  264. Stefanus Alliance International
  265. Students for Free Burma
  266. Support the Democracy Movement in Burma
  267. Swedish Burma Committee
  268. Synergy – Social Harmony Organization
  269. Ta’ang Women’s Organization
  270. Ta’ang Legal Aid
  271. Tanitharyi Women Network
  272. Tennessee Kachin Community, TN
  273. Thint Myat Lo Thu Myar
  274. U.S. Advocacy Coalition for Myanmar (USACM)
  275. U.S. Campaign for Burma
  276. Union of Karenni State Youth
  277. Unitarian Universalist Service Committee
  278. Urban Morgan Institute for Human Rights, University of Cincinnati College of Law
  279. Utica Karen Community, NY
  280. Vietnam Coalition Against Torture
  281. Virginia Kachin Community, VA
  282. Washington Kachin Community, WA
  283. West Virginia Kachin Community, WV
  284. Women for Women Foundation (Karenni State)
  285. Women’s League of Burma
  286. Women’s Peace Network

