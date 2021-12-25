Joint Statement on Attacks on Civilians in Karen State

We reiterate our condemnation of the serious human rights violations committed by the military regime across the country.

The recent attacks on civilians in Karen State, including the shelling of villages, are a violation of International Humanitarian Law and must stop. The attacks have resulted in thousands of people being displaced, who are now in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

We call on the regime to immediately cease its indiscriminate attacks in Karen State and throughout the country, and to ensure the safety of all civilians in line with international law.

We echo the UN Security Council’s Press Statement from 10 November, calling for full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all people in need, and for the full protection, safety and security of humanitarian and medical personnel.

Signed by the Ambassadors, Chargés d’Affaires, and Heads of Mission from Australia, Canada, the Delegation of the EU and European Union Member States with presence in Myanmar: Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden; as well as New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.