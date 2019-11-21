Joint Peace Fund ambassadors discuss peace process with Deputy Minister

Ambassadors from of the Joint Peace Fund (JPF), were in Nay Pyi Taw yesterday to meet the deputy Minister for the Office of the State Counsellor, U Khin Maung Tin, and officials from the National Reconciliation and Peace Center (NRPC) to discuss the ongoing support from JPF for the nationally led peace process and the work of the NRPC, according to a press release.

Deputy Minister U Khin Maung Tin, who described the meeting as “very fruitful and successful” began by thanking the JPF ambassadors for their “effective and generous support” to the NRPC. To date, the Joint Peace Fund has provided USD $3 million in assistance to the NRPC in support of their peace support activities. In addition to this NRPC support, which until now has focused on the Union Peace Conferences, the JPF is also supporting other core peace process mechanisms, including the Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Committee (JMC) and the UPDJC dialogues. Discussions focused on the NRPC’s priorities and plans to advance the Myanmar peace process in 2020 and beyond.

The current Chair of the JPF, the Ambassador of the European Union, H.E. Kristian Schmidt said: “It was good to hear the ideas that the NRPC have in moving forward the peace process in the coming months. We know that peace processes take time and perseverance. Achieving an inclusive peace within Myanmar is critical for a peaceful and prosperous country in which all can live in equality, dignity and mutual respect. As the main donor and supporter of Myanmar’s peace process the JPF is deeply committed to its long-term success.”

The Joint Peace Fund was set up to support the vision of a nationally owned and inclusive peace process in Myanmar. Currently, recipients of JPF support includes the National Reconciliation and Peace Centre (NRPC), Joint Monitoring Committee (JMC), the 21st Century Panglong - Union Peace Conferences (UPC), CSO led “issue based dialogues”, and the Ethnic Armed Organizations’ (EAOs) NCA Signatory Office, as well as a wide range of CSOs working in every State and region.