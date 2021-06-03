Myanmar
Joint inter-faith statement on the crisis in Myanmar
We, Faith-Based communities from around the world, declare our common commitment to stand with the suffering people of Myanmar and call on the country’s military to stop the violence, respect the sanctity of all human life, and work towards a just and lasting peace throughout the country based upon the will of the people.
Since the events of 1 February 2021, we have viewed with deepening concern the mounting humanitarian needs and spiraling disregard for human rights that, as always, impact most heavily our most vulnerable sisters and brothers.
As Faith-Based humanitarian actors, we will not be silent while today in Myanmar:
- children, women, and men are killed and injured due to increasing violence
- food, water, shelter, and access to health care have become urgent needs
- civilians are reportedly used as human shields by security forces and sexual violence is weaponised
- food insecurity and malnutrition expand exacerbating only further the socioeconomic damage sustained by COVID-19
- tens of thousands of people are displaced from homes and forced to flee in search of protection that is often denied at neighboring borders
- humanitarian assistance efforts are thwarted due to insecure areas and impassable roads
- houses of worship are targeted and destroyed while serving as refuge for the elderly and children contrary to international conventions
- health care, education, and supply chains to name a few essential services are severely disrupted
We add our voices to that of UN Secretary-General António Guterres as he calls on the country’s military to respect the democratic aspirations of the people while appealing to the international community to respond to the continuing humanitarian tragedy.
We join our prayers with those of Cardinal Archbishop Bo of Yangon when he says: “This needs to stop. Peace is possible; peace is the only way. We make this urgent appeal as a group of faith leaders—not as politicians. We are praying for Peace in this great land of Myanmar and hoping all of us can live as brothers and sisters”.
Signatories:
ADF International
Columban Center for Advocacy and Outreach
Congregation of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd
Congregation of Sisters of Mercy
COREIS Islamic Religious Community Italy
Edmund Rice International
Fondazione Proclade Internazionale ONLUS
Franciscans International
Fundación ALBOAN
Fundación Entreculturas – Fe y Alegría
HIAS
Institute of Sisters of Mercy of Australia and Papua New Guinea
International Catholic Migration Commission
Jesuit Mission Australia
Jesuit Refugee Service
JPIC Commission USG-UISG
Justice Revival
Mercy Foundation
Mercy International Association – Global Action
National Advocacy Center of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd
NEW HUMANITY
Sisters of Mercy of the Americas Justice Team
SJ Around the Bay
Social Justice and Ecology Secretariat, Society of Jesus, Rome
Union for Reform Judaism
Union of Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary