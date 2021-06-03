Joint inter-faith statement on the crisis in Myanmar

We, Faith-Based communities from around the world, declare our common commitment to stand with the suffering people of Myanmar and call on the country’s military to stop the violence, respect the sanctity of all human life, and work towards a just and lasting peace throughout the country based upon the will of the people.

Since the events of 1 February 2021, we have viewed with deepening concern the mounting humanitarian needs and spiraling disregard for human rights that, as always, impact most heavily our most vulnerable sisters and brothers.

As Faith-Based humanitarian actors, we will not be silent while today in Myanmar:

We add our voices to that of UN Secretary-General António Guterres as he calls on the country’s military to respect the democratic aspirations of the people while appealing to the international community to respond to the continuing humanitarian tragedy.

We join our prayers with those of Cardinal Archbishop Bo of Yangon when he says: “This needs to stop. Peace is possible; peace is the only way. We make this urgent appeal as a group of faith leaders—not as politicians. We are praying for Peace in this great land of Myanmar and hoping all of us can live as brothers and sisters”.

Signatories:

ADF International

Columban Center for Advocacy and Outreach

Congregation of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd

Congregation of Sisters of Mercy

COREIS Islamic Religious Community Italy

Edmund Rice International

Fondazione Proclade Internazionale ONLUS

Franciscans International

Fundación ALBOAN

Fundación Entreculturas – Fe y Alegría

HIAS

Institute of Sisters of Mercy of Australia and Papua New Guinea

International Catholic Migration Commission

Jesuit Mission Australia

Jesuit Refugee Service

JPIC Commission USG-UISG

Justice Revival

Mercy Foundation

Mercy International Association – Global Action

National Advocacy Center of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd

NEW HUMANITY

Sisters of Mercy of the Americas Justice Team

SJ Around the Bay

Social Justice and Ecology Secretariat, Society of Jesus, Rome

Union for Reform Judaism

Union of Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary