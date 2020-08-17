Japan provides medical equipment for Myanmar’s COVID-19 programme

A first batch of $18.1 million of medical equipment to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus arrived at Yangon airport on August 15 provided by the Japanese government.

In this first batch of supplies were 10 sets of ICU beds and syringe and suction pumps.

Japanese Ambassador Maruyama Ichiro handed over the items to Professor Zaw Than Htun, Director General of the Department of Medical Research of the Ministry of Health and Sports.

According to the embassy, the Japanese government is very much encouraged by the efforts the Myanmar government has been making to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Japanese government is seeking to support the Myanmar medical authorities and will procure further medical equipment which will be sent shortly.

Japan has long backed Myanmar with aid to combat the virus and various other realms.