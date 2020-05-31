IOM Myanmar COVID-19 Response Situation Report 7, 30 May 2020

7,181 migrants returned from Thailand

from 22 to 28 May, mainly from Myawaddy-Mae Sot

2,848 migrants returned from China

from 22 to 28 May, through Nan Taw and Chin Shwe Haw

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Returns from Thailand began picking up this week, and from 22 to 28 May, 7,031 migrants returned through MyawaddyMae Sot, and 150 returned through Kawthaung-Ranoung. These include 1,979 migrants whose return was facilitated following coordination between the Embassy of Myanmar in Thailand and Thai authorities, with the rest self-arranging their return. Returnees were also tested for COVID-19 upon arrival to Myanmar, with most returnees, upon confirmation of negative test results, being transported to their communities of origin for quarantine. A total of 45,168 migrants returned from Thailand from 22 March to 28 May.

The Department of Labour (DOL) issued a letter on 22 May to the Myanmar Overseas Employment Agency Federation (MOEAF) on the restarting of recruitment procedures for Myanmar migrants seeking migration and employment in Thailand. The letter announced that recruitment procedures are on hold until 31 May, and that Thai authorities will accept migrant workers who have health certificates and who undergo health checks at points of entry.

Once recruitment resumes, private recruitment agencies (PRAs) are required to follow the regular recruitment process, which includes a demand letter from Thai employers indicating the need for migrant workers, a clear commitment that migrant workers will receive an employment contract and begin employment within 60 days of deployment, and a commitment to follow COVID-19 related instructions from the Thai Government during the process of applying for employment cards. PRAs are also required to communicate these regulations to respective Thai employers. Should PRAs not follow these instructions, DOL will revoke the license of the PRA concerned.

Returns from China declined slightly this week, with 1,415 and 1,433 returns through Nan Taw and Chin Shwe Haw respectively, from 22 to 28 May. A total of 25,606 migrants returned from China from 16 April to 28 May.

From 22 March to 28 May, a total of 70,905 migrants returned to Myanmar from Thailand, China and Lao PDR.

Note: IOM is coordinating the response of the United Nations to the situation of returning migrants in Myanmar through the UN Core Group on Returning Migrants.