IOM Myanmar COVID-19 Response Situation Report 6, 23 May 202

21,291 migrants returned from China from 16 April to 21 May, mainly through border checkpoints Kachin and Shan states

1,004 migrants returned from Thailand From 1 to 9 May, mainly through border checkpoints in Kayin State

Situation overview

Returns from China continue, with a total of 21,291 returns from 16 April to 21 May, according to data from the Department of Labour (DOL). The major entry points were in Kachin and Shan states, with most returns from China in May occurring through Nan Taw, Chin Shwe Haw and Mongla border crossings in Shan State.

No major large-scale returns from Thailand through official border crossings occurred this week due to the extension of travel restrictions, with only 1,004 returns from 1 to 19 May, mainly through the Myawaddy-Mae Sot border gate. Though travel restrictions remain for now, the Myanmar and Thai Governments are cooperating on facilitating the return of migrants from Thailand, and a daily inter-provincial bus service to facilitate the movement of Myanmar migrants from Bangkok to Mae Sot, is being prepared, and it will consist of 10 buses per day with a capacity for 21 people per bus (210 returnees per busload). The first busload of 210 migrants returned safely, arriving in Myanmar on the morning of 23 May.