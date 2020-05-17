IOM Myanmar COVID-19 Response Situation Report 5, 17 May 2020

16,880 migrants returned from China from 16 April to 13 May

12,788 migrants returned through Nan Taw, Chin Shwe Haw and Mongla in Shan State

4,092 migrants returned through Kan Paik Ti and Lwegel border gates in Kachin State

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Starting in April, the number of migrants returning from China through border gates in Kachin and Shan States has been increasing, with 16,880 returns from 16 April to 13 May. The major entry points also seem to be shifting from Kachin to Shan State, mainly to Muse and Chin Shwe Haw border checkpoints.

Returns from Thailand through official channels remain low, due to the extension of travel restrictions as part of emergency measures. Few returns were observed in April, however, 481 returns occurred through official border crossings in Myawaddy and Tachileik, from 1 to 13 May. An additional 200 people returned through relief flights from Bangkok in the last 7 days.

The Government of Myanmar is preparing for a second wave of returns from Thailand of up to 150,000 migrants returning through Kayin and Mon states and Tanintharyi region. Thailand is also starting to ease the lockdown and migrants moving in both directions may create challenges in terms of planning a response.

131 migrants also returned from Lao PDR through Won Pang checkpoint in Shan State, on 8 May.