IOM Myanmar COVID-19 Response Situation Report 2 | 23 APRIL 2020

60,363 Myanmar returnees returned to Myanmar

2,623 returns to Kachin mainly from China

6,808 quarantine facilities nationwide

21 days of quarantine required for migrants upon arrival

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 23 April, as based on available data, a total of 60,363 migrants had returned to Myanmar, with the number of official returns remaining very low due to the closure of the border, and with only a small number of returns permitted through the Three Pagodas Pass checkpoint.

However, a second influx of migrants returning from Thailand is expected in the coming days (estimated 20,000-50,000) and the real number of returns is almost certainly considerably higher if returns from other countries and through unofficial border crossings are included, with the State Counsellor having stated that total returns likely exceeded 150,000 in the two weeks prior to the Thingyan holidays.

There has been a large-scale influx of returnees to Kachin State, mainly from China, with an estimated 2,623 people having returned through Lweje so far according to data from the Department of Labour. They are being transported to Myitkyina and from there, to their communities of origin where they will be quarantined. The total number of migrants expected to return to Myanmar from China is between 10,000-18,000 by late April.

Migrants face several challenges upon arrival, including being required to quarantine for 21 days upon arrival, with most migrants primarily requested to quarantine in communitybased quarantine facilities (mainly schools and monasteries). However, due to insufficient capacity, the majority of returnees have been practicing home-quarantining. A total of 6,808 quarantine facilities have been set-up nationwide.