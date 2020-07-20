IOM Myanmar COVID-19 Response Situation Report 10, 20 July 2020

10,985 migrants returned from Thailand through border checkpoints from 1 to 16 July

2,887 migrants returned from China through border checkpoints from 1 to 16 July

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Returns from Thailand through border checkpoints continued in the first half of July, with 10,985 (4,536 female, 6,449 male) returns from 1 to 16 July. A total of 86,449 migrants (33,023 female, 53,426 male) returned from Thailand from 22 March to 16 July, with the majority of migrants who returned through Myawaddy-Mae Sot returning to Bago Region (10,948 people), Mon State (7,391) and Kayin State (6,964 people).

Returns from China through border checkpoints also continued in the first half of July, albeit at a slower rate than in June, with a total of 2,887 (1,211 female, 1,676 male) returns from 1 to 16 July. A total of 44,051 migrants (15,564 female, 28,478 male) returned from China from 16 April to 16 July.

As of July 16, based on available data, a total of 130,817 migrants have returned to Myanmar from Thailand, China and Laos. A further 8,543 Myanmar nationals have returned via Government Assisted Relief Flights from various countries in Asia and beyond, including from Australia, Philippines, India and the United States.

The Government of Myanmar announced the extension of COVID-19 restrictions until 31 July. This is the third extension following a similar decision on 1 July and it retains:

• The nationwide daily curfew from 00:00 AM to 04:00 AM;

• The ban on international commercial flights into and out of Myanmar;

• The temporary suspension of visas on arrival and e-visas;

• Temporary suspensions for overseas employment processes (including MOU recruitment procedures), and all pre-departure orientation and skills trainings.

The Myanmar Labour Attaché Office in Thailand launched an online survey for Myanmar migrant workers in Thailand, aiming to collect information on the total number of Myanmar migrant workers currently in Thailand and their situation, including occupation, income and migration status. Results will inform evidence-based programming by the Government of Myanmar.