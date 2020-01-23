23 Jan 2020

International court orders protection of Rohingya people

Report
from Norwegian Refugee Council
Published on 23 Jan 2020 View Original

Statement by the Norwegian Refugee Council, Secretary General Jan Egeland, on today’s International Court of Justice finding that Myanmar must take action to protect the Rohingya people. “Today’s announcement is a welcome and long overdue recognition of the plight of the Rohingya people. The order recognizes decades of discrimination, persecution and violence for one the world’s largest stateless populations.

The Government of Myanmar must now act to ensure that land, property and citizenship rights are afforded to Rohingya communities in line with their rights. Without these actions, the conditions for voluntary, safe and dignified returns will never be possible and Rohingya will continue to suffer in overcrowded camps in Bangladesh.”

For more information or an interview, please contact:
NRC’s media hotline: info@nrc.no, +47 90562329

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.