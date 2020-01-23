International court orders protection of Rohingya people

Statement by the Norwegian Refugee Council, Secretary General Jan Egeland, on today’s International Court of Justice finding that Myanmar must take action to protect the Rohingya people. “Today’s announcement is a welcome and long overdue recognition of the plight of the Rohingya people. The order recognizes decades of discrimination, persecution and violence for one the world’s largest stateless populations.

The Government of Myanmar must now act to ensure that land, property and citizenship rights are afforded to Rohingya communities in line with their rights. Without these actions, the conditions for voluntary, safe and dignified returns will never be possible and Rohingya will continue to suffer in overcrowded camps in Bangladesh.”

