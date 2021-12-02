Integrating Gender Dimensions in the Myanmar Climate-Smart Villages

Abstract/Description

The Climate-Smart Village (CSV) features a participatory platform that helps address climate change impacts on agriculture in farming communities, taking into consideration the climate-smart agriculture (CSA) options which are ecologically, culturally and gender-responsive. Its design includes providing a portfolio of practices, technologies and innovations that address food security, adaptation and mitigation and support services. In 2017, the International Institute of Rural Reconstruction (IIRR) established four CSVs designed to serve as action research, learning and demonstration sites for engaging partner communities in community-based adaptation. The CSA program in Myanmar put a special attention to studying and responding to the needs of women in smallholder agriculture, their involvement in livelihood activities in the midst of climate-hazards and risks; the study attempted to draw implications for ensuring equal opportunities for women in CSA.