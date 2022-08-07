Infant and Young Child Feeding in Emergency: Standard Operational Guidance, Myanmar 2022

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

Adequate nutrition during infancy and early childhood is fundamental to the normal growth and development of each child to its full potential.

Malnutrition is responsible for about half (45%) of all under five deaths each year. In Myanmar, under five mortality is 45/1,000 livebirths which is the highest national rate in the region.

Globally, 149 million under five children were malnourished in 2019. In Myanmar, 1.3 million under five children are stunted and at risk of not growing or developing to their full potential and more than 300,000 under-five children are wasted. Stunting has a major negative impact on under five mortality, learning, production and sports. It contributes to almost 15% of child deaths each year. A 10% increase in the prevalence of stunting results in the proportion of children reaching the final grade in school falling by 8%. Adults affected by malnutrition in infancy and childhood earn on average 20% less than adults not affected by malnutrition. Low performance in sports is well visible.

In Myanmar, children who are not breastfed are at significantly increased risk of stunting. Annual inadequate breastfeeding in Myanmar results in more than 4,000 child deaths and more than 1 million cases of diarrhoea and pneumonia. In addition, families have to use more than 182 million US$ to purchase infant formula and government have to use more than 2 million US$ for treatment of their illness.

The best and most cost-effective interventions to reduce under-five mortality and stunting is Infant and Young Child Feeding. Breastfeeding is the single most effective intervention to save children’s lives; 823 000 child deaths could be prevented each year through scaling up recommended breastfeeding practices globally. About half of all diarrhoea episodes and a third of respiratory infections (major killers resulting in the loss of 2 million young lives each year) could be avoided through breastfeeding. Appropriate complementary feeding could prevent another 6% of deaths.

In emergencies, infants and young children are more vulnerable, the younger the age, the higher the risk of mortality and malnutrition. If poor IYCF practices, weak policy and legislation and low awareness and knowledge are present in pre-emergency, it is sure to become worse in emergency situation. The following factors lead children to have poorer IYCF practices and malnutrition resulting in increasing morbidity and mortality.