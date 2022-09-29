INEE Guidance Note on Teacher Wellbeing in Emergency Settings: Domain 3 - Teaching and Learning, Myanmar Contextualization

Pann Ei Phyu Aung, Saw Sandi Oo, and Sophia Hlain conducted this work in coordination with university instructors. The contextualization focuses on the context of a higher education institution situated in the alternative educational space in Myanmar.

This contextualization project sought to better understand the challenges, opportunities, and limitations of contextualizing a global good for use in specific contexts. The resulting outputs provide important insights and lessons for INEE, and we hope these will be supportive resources for members wishing to engage in conversations and action around teacher wellbeing in their own contexts.

Read this accompanying blog for further information behind the project.

These publications are part of a larger project, funded by Education Cannot Wait, to develop a Teacher Wellbeing Toolkit in order to meet the needs of teachers in their local context. The resources developed under this project also include: