Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar - Bulletin Issue 7, October 2022 [EN/MY]

MESSAGE FROM THE HEAD OF THE MECHANISM

There is mounting evidence that crimes against humanity and war crimes in Myanmar are intensifying. The people of Myanmar continue to suffer because of the lack of accountability for those who believe they answer to no law. In this context of impunity, the work of the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar has never been more important. Every person in my team is committed to the Mechanism’s vision of collecting the evidence needed to ensure that perpetrators of the most serious international crimes in Myanmar face justice.

The preliminary findings outlined in our fourth Annual Report released in August indicate that there are widespread and systematic attacks against the civilian population of Myanmar. We are regularly receiving reports of indiscriminate attacks and heinous crimes perpetuated by members of the security forces and armed groups against civilians, including children. These crimes include torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence against both men and women.

While the Mechanism is very actively collecting evidence of crimes committed in the post-coup period, we continue to focus on crimes against the Rohingya, particularly related to the 2017 clearance operations. August marked five years since the wave of violence that resulted in around three-quarters of a million Rohingya fleeing their homes to neighboring Bangladesh. On my recent visit to Cox’s Bazar where most of those displaced now live, Rohingya I met consistently asked how the Mechanism could help them return to their homes in Myanmar. As I explained to them, the Mechanism hopes that by helping to bring those responsible for the crimes that led to their forced displacement to justice, we will contribute to creating conditions that will allow their safe and voluntary return to their homes. We are committed to collecting evidence of the individuals responsible and supporting legal proceedings, including ensuring close cooperation and timely sharing of evidence with the ongoing investigations by the International Criminal Court and The Gambia v. Myanmar proceedings before the International Court of Justice.

I am grateful to the many brave individuals who have provided us with vital first-hand information about the crimes that have been committed in Myanmar, and to the Member States who have supported us to conduct in-person screenings and interviews on their territories. Conducting voluntary face-to-face interviews with witnesses is essential for our efforts to build files that will effectively facilitate criminal prosecutions. The Mechanism prioritizes the safety and security of witnesses and endeavors to refer witnesses to partners who can provide psychological and/or medical assistance to those who seek it. We call on all Member States who support accountability efforts to each do their part to ensure that witnesses are safe and have access to psychological and medical support.

For decades perpetrators of serious international crimes in Myanmar have believed that they could act with impunity. At the Mechanism, we are committed to breaking this cycle and we are focusing all our efforts to ensure that those responsible for serious international crimes in the country will one day face justice.

-Nicholas Koumjian