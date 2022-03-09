Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar - Bulletin Issue 6, March 2022

Message from the Head of the Mechanism

Since the elected government of Myanmar was deposed by military authorities over a year ago, we have received reports that suggest that more than a thousand individuals have been killed and many thousands detained in circumstances related to the coup. Information collected by the Mechanism strongly suggests that crimes against humanity and war crimes may have been committed, including the crimes of arbitrary detention, torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence, murder, attacks intentionally directed against the civilian population or against individual civilians not taking direct part in hostilities, and deportation or forcible transfer of the population.

The Mechanism is working independently and impartially to investigate the facts underlying the reports it receives, and according to the high standards of a professional and objective criminal investigation. Where there is clear and convincing evidence of the commission of crimes, the Mechanism will prepare files to facilitate criminal trials of the persons responsible. The Mechanism has been able to gather a great deal of relevant material and we are adding information and evidence to our files almost daily. While closely following events since the coup and collecting relevant information, the Mechanism continues its work on other events within its mandate that have taken place in the territory of Myanmar since 2011, including those related to crimes against the Rohingya people.

The Mechanism is very grateful to the many thousands of persons and organizations that have shared evidence relevant to our investigations of serious international crimes in Myanmar. We are committed to doing all we can to assure the safety and security of those with whom we interact and will make every effort to build strong cases so that their brave contributions to justice in Myanmar are not made in vain.

The Mechanism is using all possible strategies and innovations to gather and verify evidence that can facilitate prosecutions in national, regional and international courts. We have been sharing evidence with the Parties in The Gambia v. Myanmar at the International Court of Justice, which recently concluded a round of public hearings on the case. We are also cooperating with the International Criminal Court, and look forward to sharing files with other courts that have or may in the future have jurisdiction over these crimes.

However, in order to gather more relevant information and evidence, the cooperation of States where the evidence and witnesses are located, especially in the Asia region, is essential. The Mechanism is grateful to the many States which are already cooperating and looks forward to deepening and expanding such cooperation in order to hold the perpetrators of the most serious international crimes in Myanmar to account.

I wish to express my sincere gratitude to all those who have helped the Mechanism in its efforts to collect and verify evidence, including victim and survivor groups, civil society organizations, businesses and many brave individuals. We will continue to do all we can to collect evidence of the most serious international crimes so that one day, there will be justice for victims from Myanmar and all will know that impunity for such crimes will no longer be tolerated.

- Nicholas Koumjian