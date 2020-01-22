Independent Commission of Enquiry hands over final report to President

The Independent Commission of Enquiry (ICOE) submitted its final report to President U Win Myint yesterday morning.

ICOE Chairperson Ambassador Rosario Manalo and fellow members were received by the President at the Presidential Palace in Nay Pyi Taw whereupon she handed over the commission’s final report.

Also present at the meeting were Union Minister for Office of the State Counsellor U Kyaw Tint Swe, Union Minister for Office of the Union Government U Min Thu, ICOE members U Mya Thein, Ambassador Kenzo Oshima, and Prof Dr Aung Tun Thet.

The ICOE was formed by the Union government with Order No 61/2018 on 15 August 2018. On 2 July 2019, the commission’s period was extended from 30 July 2019 to 29 January 2020.

The ICOE was formed to investigate the allegations of human rights violations and related issues following attacks by ARSA in Rakhine State. The commission is tasked with uncovering accountability and providing recommendations on steps necessary to implement peace and stability in Rakhine State.