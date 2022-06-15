ILO Myanmar calls for more action to end child labour

This World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, taking place shortly after the 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour, ILO Myanmar calls to accelerate multi-stakeholder efforts to prevent and eliminate child labour, with priority given to the worst forms of child labour.

Yangon (ILO News) - In line with the Durban Call to Action adopted last month, ILO Myanmar expresses its continued commitment to make decent work a reality for adults and youth above the minimum age for work.

Almost one in ten of Myanmar’s 12 million children between the age of 5 and 17 are engaged in child labour, often exposed to hazards and risks. The compounded impact of the military takeover and persistent armed conflicts on top of the COVID-19 pandemic had led to an estimated 1.6 million jobs lost in Myanmar in 2021, heightening the risk of families resorting to child labour.

According to a recent report by the ILO, it is estimated that the incidence of child labour in countries affected by armed conflict was 77 per cent higher than the global average, and the incidence of hazardous work was 50 per cent higher. This suggests that the current context in Myanmar will exacerbate child labour.

“The unstable political landscape and deteriorating economic situation in Myanmar have forced more and more families into poverty. In times of crisis, concerted efforts among all stakeholders are needed more than ever before to increase social protections to prevent and protect children from child labour in all forms,” said Mr Donglin Li, ILO Myanmar Liaison Officer/Representative.

ILO action in Myanmar

Drawing on this year’s World Day Against Child Labour theme, “Universal Social Protection to End Child Labour”, ILO Myanmar will engage with civil society, development partners and social partners in training and awareness-raising activities through its e-learning programme and interventions.

Some of the actions include panel discussions, community based events, awareness-raising videos, a drawing contest and a photo exhibition “Burning Hands ” (Institut Français de Birmanie), which will take place throughout June to August. More details will be announced via the ILO Myanmar Facebook page .

