IDS Policy Briefing 188: The Impact of Myanmar’s Response to Covid-19 on the Most Vulnerable

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused significant disruption globally. Measures to stop the spread of the virus have been necessary, but their knock-on effects have disproportionately affected the most vulnerable.

This briefing examines how this dynamic has played out in Myanmar and suggests how to better support these people. The coup in February 2021 caused discontinuity in Covid-19 policy, with disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable. As well as working towards a peaceful settlement, national and international stakeholders should prioritise supporting migrant workers and victims of trafficking.

Cite this publication

Chiang, M.; Chen, S.; Htun, S.Y. and Kasper, E. (2022) 'The Impact of Myanmar’s Response to Covid-19 on the Most Vulnerable', IDS Policy Briefing 188, Brighton: Institute of Development Studies, DOI: 10.19088/IDS.2022.014

Read the full bulletin on IDS