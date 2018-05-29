IDPs in Injangyang return home

By Soe Thu Aung

Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in Injangyang Township in Kachin State have now returned to their homes because there has not been any fresh fighting in their area, according to residents.

But they are not IDPs from camps in Myitkyina and Waimaw, said Pram Shaung, an official at an IDP camp at a Baptist church in Myitkyina.

"Those who fled here (Myitkyina) have not returned to their homes," he said.

He guessed that just about ten families hidden in Injangyang Township returned to their homes.

Kachin State MP (Injangyang Township Constituency) Maran Ja Sai Hkaung says about 200 IDPs (about 40 families) who fled from Inlautyang and Inwaikaung villages to Injangyang have returned to their homes.

Currently there is no fighting in the area, but some government troop are still positioned in a number of villages in Injangyang Township, so there are still concerns about fresh fighting, said Param Shaung.