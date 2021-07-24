ICRC statement on latest developments in Myanmar [EN/MY] — 24 July 2021

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is closely following information that has been released recently, on the current situation at various prisons in Myanmar. We are deeply concerned about the increasing impact of COVID-19 in Myanmar, including in detention centers.

The ICRC is continuing its dialogue with prison authorities to resume its purely humanitarian visits and activities in places of detention, including Insein Prison, which have been on hold since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. We reiterate our offer to support to address COVID-19 and health care in general in places of detention.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an impartial, neutral and independent organization whose exclusively humanitarian mission is to protect the lives and dignity of victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence and to provide them with assistance. The ICRC also endeavours to prevent suffering by promoting and strengthening international humanitarian law (IHL) and universal humanitarian principles.