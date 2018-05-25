25 May 2018

ICRC Myanmar ready to assist in prisoner transfer

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 25 May 2018 View Original

Yangon (ICRC) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Myanmar is aware of reports that the Arakan Army wishes to discuss handing over three Myanmar Army soldiers they are holding to the ICRC.

The ICRC stands ready to act as a non-political and neutral intermediary in the soldiers' release should a request come from both the parties concerned.

Head of the ICRC delegation in Myanmar Fabrizio Carboni said the ICRC helps facilitate prisoner transfers all over the world. "This is some of our core work that we do worldwide. Parties request the ICRC to act as a neutral intermediary because they know the process will be transparent and help build confidence between all parties. The ICRC's role is purely humanitarian and we do not take part in the negotiations between the parties," Mr. Carboni said.

"We remain ready to provide support in the handover process, both now and in the future," he added.

The last time the ICRC facilitated the release and transfer of Myanmar Army soldiers held by the Arakan Army was in 2015 in Bangladesh.

To arrange interviews or for further information, please contact:

Corinne Ambler, ICRC Yangon (English language), tel.: +95 9 4444 52980, cambler@icrc.org

Khine Thi Thi Win (Yen Snaing), ICRC Yangon (Myanmar language), tel.: +95 9 255 931 040, khwin@icrc.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.