ICRC Myanmar ready to assist in prisoner transfer

Yangon (ICRC) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Myanmar is aware of reports that the Arakan Army wishes to discuss handing over three Myanmar Army soldiers they are holding to the ICRC.

The ICRC stands ready to act as a non-political and neutral intermediary in the soldiers' release should a request come from both the parties concerned.

Head of the ICRC delegation in Myanmar Fabrizio Carboni said the ICRC helps facilitate prisoner transfers all over the world. "This is some of our core work that we do worldwide. Parties request the ICRC to act as a neutral intermediary because they know the process will be transparent and help build confidence between all parties. The ICRC's role is purely humanitarian and we do not take part in the negotiations between the parties," Mr. Carboni said.

"We remain ready to provide support in the handover process, both now and in the future," he added.

The last time the ICRC facilitated the release and transfer of Myanmar Army soldiers held by the Arakan Army was in 2015 in Bangladesh.

To arrange interviews or for further information, please contact:

Corinne Ambler, ICRC Yangon (English language), tel.: +95 9 4444 52980, cambler@icrc.org

Khine Thi Thi Win (Yen Snaing), ICRC Yangon (Myanmar language), tel.: +95 9 255 931 040, khwin@icrc.org