ICRC and World Bank partner to support violence-affected communities in Myanmar

Under the Myanmar Community Resilience Project (MCRP), the World Bank will support ICRC’s interventions in support of vulnerable, violence-affected communities in Myanmar.

The objective of the MCRP is to support the resilience of communities through multisectoral assistance including livelihood support and small-scale infrastructure projects. As part of this collaboration, the ICRC has conducted an assessment of the potential environmental and social risks linked to the project and devised appropriate mitigation measures to manage these.

This process has and will continue to involve consultations with a range of stakeholders. The guiding documents on these efforts are included in the attached Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP), Environmental and Social Commitment Plan (ESCP) and Framework.

This groundwork and the iterative and continuous follow up provided will ensure that adequate environmental and social standards are lived-up to.