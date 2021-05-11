Humanitarian Support, Coherent Global Action Still Needed 100 Days After Deadly Military Takeover in Myanmar, Secretary-General Says

SG/SM/20722

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

One hundred days since the Myanmar military takeover that has left hundreds of civilians killed and included numerous arbitrary arrests and other human rights violations, the Secretary-General renews his call on the country's military to respect the will of the people and act in the greater interest of peace and stability in the country.

The Secretary-General also encourages the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to swiftly follow through on its own commitments, and the international community to support regional efforts, to bring an end to the repression by the military. He also calls on the international community to respond to the increased humanitarian needs.

The Secretary-General’s Special Envoy, Christine Schraner Burgener, is in the region and continues to engage intensively with a range of key stakeholders, including in light of the broader ramifications of the crisis. She continues to promote coherent international action.

The Secretary-General will continue to stand with the people of Myanmar.

