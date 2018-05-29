Humanitarian Situation Update in Kachin State – 14th to 28th May 2018

Since series of armed clashes have been intensified again between Government Armed Forces (Tatmadaw) and Kachin Independence Organization/Army (KIO/KIA) from the beginning of April 2018, over 7,000 civilians have newly displaced at new locations and existing camps.

The movements of the IDPs and civilians are highly interrogated by Tatamdaw even in Myitkyina. There are still several trapped population in the conflict zones and the military offensive is still escalating in Kachin State. The launchings of heavy artilleries in close proximity to populated areas make the civilians terrified.

The trapped civilians from Awng Lawt village are arriving Tanai Township still increasingly, 29 persons on 23rd May and around 100 persons on 27th May respectively, nevertheless around 300 civilians are still trapped in the forest.

On 27th May, two motor shells dropped at the Kahtang Yang village in Sub Kamaing Township Tatmadaw is extending their territories in Njang Yang area where the civilians are living, thus it made the civilians terrified and request to displace to Myitkyina. The parliament member submitted the request letter to state government on 15th May for the displacement of around 600 population (160 hh), nevertheless, the permission is not yet approved until now. At the moment, the villagers from Quarter 1 of Njang Yang village and the other nearby villages are displacing temporarily in the churches and schools of Quarter 2 and 3 in Njang Yang village.

The villagers who are displacing in Njang Yang village and IDPs from Tang Hpre and Trinity camps are told to go back to their villages by the government armed force, however, the villagers are still frightened to do so without safety and security

The government administration trip to Njang Yang was done on 19th May 2018, however, the media groups who have been permitted by the government administration to join the trip were stopped at 8 mile Nawng Nan village, Myitkyina.

Displacing the IDPs from Njang Yang area is still not allowed by the government and the government administration visited on 19th May 2018 and distributed teaching materials for the students On 17th May 2018, around 20 households from Gwi Htau, Njang Yang area were newly displaced to Trinity KBC camp in Myitkyina. The IDPs from Sha-ngaw were moving to the existing camps of Waingmaw.

On 16th May 2018, several rounds of mortar shells were launched near Nbapa and Ma Ri Pa villages in Mai Ja Yang area, Alem Bum in Laiza area and Namti area. The villagers from Nbapa, Ma Ri Pa and nearby villages are displaced temporarily to the Lana Pa area where Lana Zup Ja IDPs camp exits The mine explosions were taken place in three locations at railways which are on the way to Myitkyina and Mandalay, on the same day of 16th May

On 15th May 2018, a series of armed clashes between Tatmadaw and KIA were taken placed in Njang Yang area and Mai Ja Yang area.

The interrogation and restrictions by the Tatmadaw has been increased since 14th May 2018 in different places such as the drivers have to give their licenses at the check point of passing through the way to Myitkyina airport

The local humanitarian actors including Joint Strategy Team members, the private donors and church leaders and the humanitarian agencies are assisting the immediate humanitarian needs such as food, non-food items, emergency latrines and hygiene kits, etc. to the newly arrived IDPs in Kachin State.

Nevertheless, there will be food gaps in the camps within KIO controlled area during the month of June. Protection, safety and security of the civilian are the most urgent concerns.

We will be closely observing the conflict situation and keep you updated.

Joint Strategy Team – Bridging Rural Integrated Development and Grassroot Empowerment (BRIDGE), Kachin Baptist Convention (KBC), Kachin Relief and Development Committee (KRDC), Kachin Women Association (KWA), Kachin Development Group (KDG), Karuna Mission Social Solidarity (KMSS), Metta Development Foundation (Metta), Nyein (Shalom) Foundation and Wunpawng Ninghtoi (WPN).

Contacts: Gum Sha Awng, gum.sha.awng@metta-myanmar.org (+95 95192913)