Humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar

The humanitarian situation in Myanmar has been deteriorating since the coup in February last year. According to the United Nations, many Myanmar citizens are forced to face difficulties in their lives with no way out due to the economic stagnation after the coup and the spread of COVID-19. The United Nations announced on January 30 the Humanitarian Response Plan for Myanmar, calling on the international community to provide assistance of US $826 million over the next year.

The Government of Japan has provided more than US $20 million in humanitarian assistance since the coup to improve the humanitarian situation in Myanmar. Japan has also provided ambulances and oxygen concentrators in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Government of Japan has decided to provide additional humanitarian assistance to Myanmar totaling approximately US $18.5 million, in response to the voice of ASEAN member states which emphasize the importance of humanitarian assistance aiming at resolving situation, and above all, the increasing poverty of the people of Myanmar caused by the economic stagnation triggered by the coup. Japan will deliver food, daily necessities such as shelters and mattresses, and medical supplies to the people of Myanmar through international organizations and the ASEAN Secretariat.

The Government of Japan will continue to proactively provide humanitarian assistance that reaches the people of Myanmar in need, in cooperation with international organizations and the ASEAN Secretariat, taking into account the local situation and humanitarian needs and urgency. Japan will pay close attention to the needs of the people of Myanmar who are facing difficult circumstances. Japan hopes that other countries will also implement humanitarian assistance in response to the United Nations’ appeal.

(Reference)

Humanitarian Assistance to Myanmar after the coup d'etat (PDF)