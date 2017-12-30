30 Dec 2017

Humanitarian Aid Delivered to 555 Thousand Rohingya Refugees

Report
from IHH
Published on 20 Dec 2017 View Original

İHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has delivered humanitarian aid material for 555 thousand refugees since the outbreak of the crisis.

The Rohingya Muslims, who were able to survive the massacre of Myanmar administration, is trying to clutch onto the life while sheltering in Bangladesh. IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation keeps conveying the support of the charitable Muslims’ to hundreds of refugees who fled to Bangladesh addition to those are at interior regions of Arakan.

Within this scope, IHH is determined to deliver aid for both people who are struggling to survive in Arakan and up to 700 thousand refugees who were fled to Bangladesh. IHH conveyed humanitarian aid for 555 thousand Rohingya Muslims until today.

Vahdettin Kaygan, foreign relations representative for IHH declared they have reached to Rohingyas since 24 August for every necessity and added they will not abandon Rohingyas until the crisis at the migration wave regions is over.

Kaygan indicated the immigration wave is relatively decreased and added “We have delivered aid besides the Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh refugee camp, to the Arakan camps including the IDP Camps at Sittwe, Maundaw, and Buthidaung.''

The IHH activity in the region

Kaygan declared, as IHH, they have been conveying various aid materials in separate items such as food, shelter, hygiene, clean water, health and clothing, and lined up their activity in the region:

“48 thousand 817 pieces food package delivery, 9 thousand serves hot food delivery, service of cooked votive aqiqah meat for 12 thousand 400 families, 3 thousand 750 infant formula and baby food delivery for babies and children between 0-4 years, awning delivery to 11 thousand 864 families, straw mat delivery for 10 thousand 140 families, provisional bamboo shelter building for 450 families, 65 water pump wells and drilling well for Rohingyas who has no reach to clean water.''

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.