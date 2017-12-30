Humanitarian Aid Delivered to 555 Thousand Rohingya Refugees

İHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has delivered humanitarian aid material for 555 thousand refugees since the outbreak of the crisis.

The Rohingya Muslims, who were able to survive the massacre of Myanmar administration, is trying to clutch onto the life while sheltering in Bangladesh. IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation keeps conveying the support of the charitable Muslims’ to hundreds of refugees who fled to Bangladesh addition to those are at interior regions of Arakan.

Within this scope, IHH is determined to deliver aid for both people who are struggling to survive in Arakan and up to 700 thousand refugees who were fled to Bangladesh. IHH conveyed humanitarian aid for 555 thousand Rohingya Muslims until today.

Vahdettin Kaygan, foreign relations representative for IHH declared they have reached to Rohingyas since 24 August for every necessity and added they will not abandon Rohingyas until the crisis at the migration wave regions is over.

Kaygan indicated the immigration wave is relatively decreased and added “We have delivered aid besides the Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh refugee camp, to the Arakan camps including the IDP Camps at Sittwe, Maundaw, and Buthidaung.''

The IHH activity in the region

Kaygan declared, as IHH, they have been conveying various aid materials in separate items such as food, shelter, hygiene, clean water, health and clothing, and lined up their activity in the region:

“48 thousand 817 pieces food package delivery, 9 thousand serves hot food delivery, service of cooked votive aqiqah meat for 12 thousand 400 families, 3 thousand 750 infant formula and baby food delivery for babies and children between 0-4 years, awning delivery to 11 thousand 864 families, straw mat delivery for 10 thousand 140 families, provisional bamboo shelter building for 450 families, 65 water pump wells and drilling well for Rohingyas who has no reach to clean water.''