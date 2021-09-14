Humanitarian Action for Children 2021 - Myanmar Revision 1 (August 2021)

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION AND NEEDS

Just weeks after the 2021 Myanmar Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) was issued, a military takeover sparked civil unrest. As the crisis persists it exacerbates pre-existing vulnerabilities and pushes a growing number of people into situations of humanitarian need. Reports of violations of international humanitarian, human rights laws and child’s rights continue as the military responds with violent crackdowns. Although schools have reopened following over one year of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic measures, parents remain fearful of sending their children to school amidst the ongoing crisis Young people and even children have been at the forefront of the protests and hundreds have been arrested and detained. The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights reports that by mid-July, 75 children have been killed, about 1,000 arbitrarily detained, and countless more deprived of essential medical care and education, according to credible information obtained. The World Health Organization has received reports of 260 attacks on healthcare facilities and staff, resulting in 18 deaths and 59 injuries as of 1 August ; and 165 attacks against schools and school personnel, alongside 154 incidents of military use of education facilities.

It is estimated that 205,000 people have been internally displaced (IDPs), while an estimated 15,000 have been displaced to neighboring countries. Clashes between the military and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) have also been on the rise in several parts of the country10. Both EAOs and Myanmar Armed Forces continue to use landmines and other explosive weapons. The security situation continues to deteriorate in Southeast Myanmar, with armed clashes reported between the Tatmadaw and EAOs or People's Defense Force (PDF) resulting in some fatalities. Displaced populations continue to experience significant challenges in accessing basic needs, services, including healthcare, and shelter materials due to road blockages and other constraints, as well as severe access restrictions.

Due to the ongoing crisis, it is becoming increasingly difficult to access people in need due to constraints of bureaucratic barriers and deteriorating security conditions. Program implementation has been challenged by interruption of services by Health and Education personnel as well as staff from different local organizations. The functionality of financial and banking services and the entire supply chain, including procurement, import/export, and in-country transportation of supplies, has been severely damaged with direct consequences for children’s health and wellbeing, particularly the most vulnerable. Humanitarian needs are particularly acute in conflicted-affected areas, namely Rakhine State where nearly 600,000 stateless Rohingya people – including 100,000 IDPs – are living. Food security situation is concerning. In April, WFP estimated that the number of people facing hunger could be more than double to 6.2 million in the next six months, up from 2.8 million prior to February.