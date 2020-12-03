Humanitarian Action for Children 2021 - Myanmar

HIGHLIGHTS

Over 1 million people, including an estimated 450,000 children, are affected by Myanmar’s decade-long conflict and are increasingly vulnerable to gender-based violence, exploitation, abuse, detention and trafficking.

Community transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is increasing in Myanmar. COVID-19 requires a nationwide response focusing on critical urban and vulnerable populations, such as those in overcrowded camps for internally displaced persons.

UNICEF will work through its field offices and national and sub-national partnerships to support the growing needs of conflict-affected children, adolescents, pregnant women and lactating women in Rakhine, Chin, Kachin, Shan and Kayin States, as well as those impacted by COVID-19 nationwide.