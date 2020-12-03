Myanmar
Humanitarian Action for Children 2021 - Myanmar
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
Over 1 million people, including an estimated 450,000 children, are affected by Myanmar’s decade-long conflict and are increasingly vulnerable to gender-based violence, exploitation, abuse, detention and trafficking.
Community transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is increasing in Myanmar. COVID-19 requires a nationwide response focusing on critical urban and vulnerable populations, such as those in overcrowded camps for internally displaced persons.
UNICEF will work through its field offices and national and sub-national partnerships to support the growing needs of conflict-affected children, adolescents, pregnant women and lactating women in Rakhine, Chin, Kachin, Shan and Kayin States, as well as those impacted by COVID-19 nationwide.
UNICEF requires US$61.7 million to support critical water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), nutrition, health, education, social protection and child protection needs and improve hygiene behaviours to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
KEY PLANNED TARGETS
176,197 children receiving multiple micronutrient powders
423,500 people reached with critical water, sanitation and hygiene supplies and services
135,000 children/caregivers accessing mental health and psychosocial support
500,000 households benefiting from new/additional social transfers