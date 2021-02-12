Human rights implications of the crisis in Myanmar 12 February 2021 (A/HRC/S-29/L.1)

The Human Rights Council,

Guided by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, reaffirming the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and recalling the International Covenants on Human Rights and other relevant instruments,

Expressing deep concern at the declaration of the state of emergency imposed in Myanmar by the military on 1 February 2021 and at the imposition of article 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure,

Strongly deploring the arbitrary detention of democratically elected members of the Government, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and of political leaders, officials, human rights defenders, journalists, media workers, activists, local and foreign advisers and others,

Expressing concern at the harassment of and restrictions and attacks on civil society, journalists and media workers and faith-based actors, and the restrictions on the Internet, telecommunications and social media curtailing access to information, and on the rights to freedom of opinion and expression, religion or belief, association and peaceful assembly,

Emphasizing that States have the primary responsibility for the promotion and protection of human rights and that the Myanmar military and other security forces and authorities should respect the right to peaceful assembly and refrain from using any unnecessary or excessive force against the public,

Emphasizing also the need for continued support for the democratic transition in Myanmar, and stressing the need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, to refrain from violence and to fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law,

Expressing concern at the continuing reports of serious human rights violations and abuses in Myanmar, including against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities,

Noting the ongoing processes to ensure justice and accountability in respect of alleged crimes committed against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar,

Reaffirming its strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Myanmar,

Reiterating its strong support for regional organizations, in particular the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, for their initiatives and efforts to respond to the recent developments in Myanmar, and welcoming the statement made by the Association’s Chairman on 1 February recalling the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the Association, including adherence to the principles of democracy, the rule of law and good governance, and respect for and the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms,

Taking note of the press statement issued by the Security Council on 4 February 2021 on the situation in Myanmar,