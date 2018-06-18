Hpapun Incident Report: Tatmadaw road construction results in the indiscriminate firing of mortars and displacement in Lu Thaw Township, March 2018

This Incident Report describes an event that occurred on March 4th 2018, during which Tatmadaw forces indiscriminately fired mortars into local villages in Lu Thaw Township. This incident occurred because the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and local community forbid the construction of a road planned by the Tatmadaw.

Incident Report | Lu Thaw Township, Hpapun District (March 2018)

The following Incident Report was written by (1) a community member in Hpapun District who has been trained by KHRG to monitor local human rights conditions. It is presented below translated exactly as originally written, save for minor edits for clarity and security.[1]This report was received in April 2018 along with other information from Hpapun District, including 23 other incident reports, 18 interviews, two situation updates, 322 photographs and 33 video clips.[2]