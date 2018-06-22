22 Jun 2018

Hpapun Incident Report: Tatmadaw activities in Lu Thaw Township, January 2018

Report
from Karen Human Rights Group
Published on 21 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (615.24 KB)

This Incident Report describes Tatmadaw military activities that occurred in Lu Thaw Township in January 2018. They include: strengthening army camps, enlarging territory, and sending rations, trucks and backhoes with the stated objective of expanding the military operation road in Lu Thaw Township, Hpapun District. This occurred without Tatmadaw receiving prior permission from the Karen National Union (KNU) and local civilians.

Incident Report | Lu Thaw Township, Hpapun District (January 2018)

The following Incident Report was written by a community member in Hpapun District who has been trained by KHRG to monitor local human rights conditions. It is presented below translated exactly as originally written, save for minor edits for clarity and security.[1] This report was received in April 2018 along with other information from Hpapun District, including 23 other incident reports, 23 interviews, two situation updates, 322 photographs and 33 video clips.[2]

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.