Hpapun Incident Report: Tatmadaw activities in Lu Thaw Township, January 2018

This Incident Report describes Tatmadaw military activities that occurred in Lu Thaw Township in January 2018. They include: strengthening army camps, enlarging territory, and sending rations, trucks and backhoes with the stated objective of expanding the military operation road in Lu Thaw Township, Hpapun District. This occurred without Tatmadaw receiving prior permission from the Karen National Union (KNU) and local civilians.

Incident Report | Lu Thaw Township, Hpapun District (January 2018)

The following Incident Report was written by a community member in Hpapun District who has been trained by KHRG to monitor local human rights conditions. It is presented below translated exactly as originally written, save for minor edits for clarity and security.[1] This report was received in April 2018 along with other information from Hpapun District, including 23 other incident reports, 23 interviews, two situation updates, 322 photographs and 33 video clips.[2]